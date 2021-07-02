Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.56% of Patterson Companies worth $48,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

