Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 543,726 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,406,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543,726 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 4.31% of Zogenix worth $46,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $18.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

