Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 435 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $49,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,887,000 after buying an additional 69,376 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 25.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,785,000 after buying an additional 66,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 25.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,926,000 after buying an additional 56,235 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,237,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,533,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of WDFC opened at $257.11 on Friday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $183.55 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.07.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.