Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,033 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after acquiring an additional 254,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 410.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,942,000 after purchasing an additional 869,828 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,190,000 after purchasing an additional 755,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $78.25 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $102.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

APPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

