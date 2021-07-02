Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 132.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 203.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 153.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 406.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE THO opened at $116.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.76. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.38.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THO. Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.30.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

