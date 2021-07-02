Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 1,069.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 262,004 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

BSM opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.55. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.94%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.