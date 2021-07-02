Bank of Montreal Can Buys 22,875 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 104.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,875 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,846.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCI stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.49. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

