Bank of America Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

Bank of America stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $355.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.