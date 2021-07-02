BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on BXS. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $28,349,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,610,000 after buying an additional 988,298 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter worth about $20,956,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 272,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 48.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,805,000 after purchasing an additional 229,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXS traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.14. 8,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,765. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.07. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.