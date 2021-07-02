Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Trading 4.5% Higher

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) shares traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $29.50. 7,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 316,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.19.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 52.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the first quarter worth $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Bancolombia by 14.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter.

Bancolombia Company Profile (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

