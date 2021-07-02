Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 4,533 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $2,342,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 16.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 121,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,519 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $1,863,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $636.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,026. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

