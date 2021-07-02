Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Banco de Sabadell S.A decreased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,416,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 219,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 325,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.31. 13,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.