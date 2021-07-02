Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BBVA. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $6.53.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 73,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

