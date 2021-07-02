Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.20 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banca Mediolanum currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.20.

Shares of BNMDF opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Banca Mediolanum has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.70.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

