Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.20 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banca Mediolanum currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.20.

Shares of BNMDF opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Banca Mediolanum has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.70.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

