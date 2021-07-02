Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.20 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays began coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.20.

BNMDF stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70. Banca Mediolanum has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

