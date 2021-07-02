Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,174 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 248,135 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $24,761,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $884,865.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,771.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $961,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,988 shares of company stock valued at $21,602,094. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $116.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.86. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

