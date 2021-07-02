Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 88.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 41,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after buying an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 47.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.8% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,346,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.31.

NYSE:URI opened at $321.35 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.06.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

