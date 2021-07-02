Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 15,175 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 52.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BIT opened at $18.67 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

