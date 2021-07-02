Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $607,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.63. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $21.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.