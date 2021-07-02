Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42,510 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 254,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 179.4% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 28,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

CRF stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.11. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.1537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.16%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

