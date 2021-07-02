Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,594,000 after purchasing an additional 773,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 53.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,160 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 41.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,904,000 after purchasing an additional 416,278 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 25.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,353,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,967,000 after purchasing an additional 270,969 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 523.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,457,000 after purchasing an additional 751,266 shares during the period. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $25,485,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,836,129 shares of company stock worth $169,586,694 over the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $95.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.66. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.81.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

