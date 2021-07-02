Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 32,835 Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,489 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,835 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,228 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 86,397 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 611,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 44,180 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $1,297,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 141,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 69,548 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

