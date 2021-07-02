B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Has $55.99 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 12.5% of B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $55,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.28.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $225.15. 79,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,139. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.96. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $164.66 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $149.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.