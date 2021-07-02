Axie Infinity Hits Market Capitalization of $373.70 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.14 or 0.00018510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $373.70 million and $67.63 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 75.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00052908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00017635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.91 or 0.00669457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,949.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,907,500 coins. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

