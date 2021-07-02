Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $234,792.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 650,647 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after purchasing an additional 532,328 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 506,946 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $12,902,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,046,000 after purchasing an additional 259,580 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,280. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.46. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

