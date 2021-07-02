AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.49 ($28.82).

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of CS stock opened at €21.69 ($25.52) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €22.65. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.