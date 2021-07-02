AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CEO William C. Rhodes III Sells 14,535 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $33.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,525.73. 180,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,348. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,448.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 target price (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

