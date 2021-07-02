AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$50.20. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$49.94, with a volume of 135,585 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACQ shares. CIBC raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoCanada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 23.11.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$969.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.1800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

