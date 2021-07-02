Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Up 114.6% in June

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 114.6% from the May 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ANZBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.533 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.89%.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

