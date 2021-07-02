AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Gap Down to $35.53

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.53, but opened at $34.76. AudioCodes shares last traded at $34.18, with a volume of 3,633 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AUDC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.55.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $58.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 602,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 295,608 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

