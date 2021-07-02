Auctus Price Tops $0.0794 on Major Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0794 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $42,595.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Auctus has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00098634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.66 or 0.00683149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 53,982,040 coins. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

