Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,210 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Atkore worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 56,884 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at $737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,723,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at $273,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATKR opened at $71.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.48. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

