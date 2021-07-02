Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 64,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,353,132 shares.The stock last traded at $25.55 and had previously closed at $24.41.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -41.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.26.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $65.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.22 million. Research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $54,975,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,538,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

