Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $15.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

AVIR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $21.33 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $94.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $65.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.22 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

