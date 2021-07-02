ATC Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $48.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 52.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $272,532.16 and $48.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 61.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.31 or 0.00408903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000538 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

