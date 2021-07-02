Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of ASBFY traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

