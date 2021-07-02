Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

ARZGY opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

ARZGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

