Assetmark Inc. Sells 5,445 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 202.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $105.55 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $109.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.76.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

