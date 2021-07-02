Assetmark Inc. Sells 379 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 200,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,871,000 after buying an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 74,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.80.

TXN stock opened at $190.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.33. The company has a market cap of $176.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.02 and a 1 year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

