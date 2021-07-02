Assetmark Inc. Sells 18,080 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,080 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after buying an additional 1,581,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,199,000 after purchasing an additional 193,961 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after buying an additional 542,871 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.97 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.21.

