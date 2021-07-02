Assetmark Inc. Has $4.20 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $243.23 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $173.03 and a 12-month high of $243.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.78.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

