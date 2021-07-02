Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,976 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $115.88 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $118.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

