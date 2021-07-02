Assetmark Inc. Acquires 119,880 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 787.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,110 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,880 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $10,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,920,000 after buying an additional 350,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,339,000 after buying an additional 201,765 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after buying an additional 595,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,071,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,222,000 after purchasing an additional 150,109 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $82.72 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

