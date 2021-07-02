Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ASHTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ashtead Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $266.00.

Shares of ASHTY opened at $300.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $127.65 and a 12 month high of $308.33.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. On average, analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

