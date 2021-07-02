ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

ASE Technology stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.04. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.