Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Update

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,700 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 524,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.6 days.

ARESF opened at $9.47 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $9.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.04.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

