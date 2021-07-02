Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the May 31st total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,417,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AITX stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It also develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

