Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $1,897,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.53.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.82, for a total transaction of $424,627.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,066.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total transaction of $3,652,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,527.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,119 shares of company stock worth $29,910,756. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $363.39 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $374.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

