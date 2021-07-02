argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of argenx worth $37,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in argenx by 23.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,917,000 after acquiring an additional 540,488 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $157,708,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in argenx by 72.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,230,000 after acquiring an additional 302,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 63.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,756,000 after acquiring an additional 215,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in argenx by 691.2% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 246,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,980,000 after acquiring an additional 215,650 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGX opened at $304.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.21. argenx SE has a one year low of $212.66 and a one year high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ARGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.21.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

