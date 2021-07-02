argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Down to $312.13

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $312.13, but opened at $305.02. argenx shares last traded at $304.25, with a volume of 4,856 shares trading hands.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 458.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 69.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

