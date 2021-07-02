argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Down to $312.13

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $312.13, but opened at $305.02. argenx shares last traded at $304.25, with a volume of 4,856 shares trading hands.
ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.21.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 0.92.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 458.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 69.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.
